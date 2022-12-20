New wave / dreampop act Nyte Skye debutes with ‘Vanishing’
Out on January 10th 2023 via Sonic Ritual is the new wave/dream pop debut album by Nyte Skye.
Behind the San Francisco-based act Nyte Skye we find vocalist/guitarist Nyles and his teenage son Skye on drums (who was only 12 when recording the album). The duo was augmented with Zach Rogue (Rogue Wave), Nichole Kreglow (backing vocals), lyricist Neil Rodenmeyer (Lupa Rosa) and Ian McDonald (FUTRVST). A composer for commercials, Nyles has released several solo records and is also a member of shoegaze band Film School.
For their debut album “Vanishing”, Nyles Lannon and his son Skye dealt with the psychic heaviness of the first year of the pandemic by crafting a collection of shoegaze and new wave influenced indie rock.
Below are the first two singles from the upcoming album.
