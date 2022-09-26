Swedish minimalistic electro pop act Elektroklänge returns with new EP and shows music-AI generated faces

September 26, 2022

Swedish minimalistic electro pop act Elektroklänge returns with new EP and show their music-AI generated faces

The Swedish minimalistic electro pop act Elektroklänge is finally back with a new release, “Kosmische Musik” EP. The EP is the first sign of life since their 2016 EP “Mechanische T​ä​nze Nos. 1​-​4 EP“. Remaining faithful to the vintage Düsseldorf sound, you get meticulously programmed minimalist catchy synth melodies, repetitive machine rhythms and vocoder vocals.

And that’s not all, for the occasion the project also offers promo pictures with were actually generated by a music powered AI. In short, the picture above is how the AI interpretated the band’s music in order to generate the visual. Quite surprising as a result we must say!

The 5-track EP is available for immediate download via Bandcamp with other platforms to follow in the next few weeks.

Here is the band’s first EP from 2016.

And here’s the teaser for the new EP if you want some extra visual material.


