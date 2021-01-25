Funker Vogt return with new limited edition 2CD album ‘Element 115’ + new ‘Olympus’ video

Out now is the digital lead single “Olympus” and video clip which act as a teaser for the forthcoming limited edition 2CD album “Element 115”. The limited edition 2CD album holds 13 new tracks, plus 5 bonus tracks.

As far as the meaning behind the album title “Element 115” we have to go to the Area 51 conspiracy theory. According to Bob Lazar, a former Area 51 scientist who made public appearances back in the 1980s by publishing so-called secret information, the Element 115 is used to power a gravitational propulsion system with an antimatter reactor as its energy source.

You can enjoy the new official video clip for “Olympus” below.

The follow up EP “Mc 5f146d107s27p3” will be out on the 26th of March 2021.

