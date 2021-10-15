Swedish electronic duo Hatif release debut single on ScentAir Records

(Photo by Daniel Kwon) The Swedish electronic duo Hatif have released their debut single “Pool”…
(Photo by Daniel Kwon) The Swedish electronic duo Hatif have released their debut single “Pool” on ScentAir Records. The single is taken from the electronic duo’s upcoming album and mixes bass, 80’s new wave, early 90’s synth and indiepop with contemporary electronic music.

Hatif formed in 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden, as a short distance collaboration (sharing ideas and files) of Markus Majdalani and Johan Eckerström. Prior to this both had been releasing music in genres other than Hatif’s.

“Hatif” is Arabic for a voice that can be heard without one’s discovering the source.

Here’s the video for the single.


