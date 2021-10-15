Swedish electronic duo Hatif release debut single on ScentAir Records
(Photo by Daniel Kwon) The Swedish electronic duo Hatif have released their debut single “Pool”…
(Photo by Daniel Kwon) The Swedish electronic duo Hatif have released their debut single “Pool” on ScentAir Records. The single is taken from the electronic duo’s upcoming album and mixes bass, 80’s new wave, early 90’s synth and indiepop with contemporary electronic music.
Hatif formed in 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden, as a short distance collaboration (sharing ideas and files) of Markus Majdalani and Johan Eckerström. Prior to this both had been releasing music in genres other than Hatif’s.
“Hatif” is Arabic for a voice that can be heard without one’s discovering the source.
Here’s the video for the single.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.