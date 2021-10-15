Deine Lakaien release lyric video of Pink Floyd cover ‘Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun’ taken from new album ‘Dual +’

The German darkwave act Deine Lakaien (Alexander Veljanov and Ernst Horn) have released a lyric video for their take on the Pink Floyd classic “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun” as the second single taken from their forthcoming new album “Dual +”. “Dual +” is scheduled for release on November 26, 2021.

“When I was 18 years old, I got very much hooked on psychedelic music”, recalls Ernst Horn. “The rage of the day was beat, which was quite tame and still very much influenced by rock and roll. Along came young acts such as Pink Floyd, Cream, and of course Jimi Hendrix that opened the gates wide. They all had been influenced by the experiments of The Beatles producer George Martin. ‘Set the Controls to the Heart of the Sun’ is a very psychedelic song and forever a part of my world. It was a great experience for me to work with these sounds that have always been with me and to bring them to the environment of my studio. As I see, this song is a subtle ode to the sun gifting life and most of all love to this planet. We should recognize and turn towards it.”

You can watch the video below.