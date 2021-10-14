Cold Spring reissues cult Japanese noise release by Maso Yamazaki on vinyl

Originally released on CD in 1998 (Alien8 Recordings), the Maso Yamazaki (Controlled Death) album “Frequency L.S.D.” is now presented on vinyl for the very first time via Cold Spring and this on 400 copies. The release features 14 extreme Japanese noise tracks.

To be released on 26th November 2021, you can check out the release below.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/frequency-l-s-d-csr297lp">Frequency L.S.D. (CSR297LP) by Masonna</a>

About Maso Yamazaki

Maso Yamazaki started his Masonna project in 1987 in Osaka. The name is a combination of the Japanese words Maso (masochist) and Onna (woman). It is also a pun on the name of the pop singer Madonna. The name is sometimes rendered as an acronym for Mademoiselle Anne Sanglante Ou Notre Nymphomanie Auréolé or Mystic Another Selection Of Nurses Naked Anthology.

Maso also performs as Space Machine using vintage analog synthesizers. He has performed with the psychedelic rock group Christine 23 Onna (with Fusao Toda of Angel’in Heavy Syrup), which then became Acid Eater with the addition of two members, as well as the noise supergroup Bustmonster and the noise trio Flying Testicle.

In 2018, Maso began performing and releasing under the name Controlled Death.