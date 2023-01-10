Swedish electro act Fatal Casualties launches ‘I keep falling’ video feat. Stephen Mallinder (Cabaret Voltaire, Wrangler) on vocals

Out now is the video for “I keep falling”, the first new track taken from the band’s coming album featuring several guest singers. The new track “I keep falling” has guest vocals by Stephen Mallinder (Cabaret Voltaire, Wrangler) and it comes accompanied by a lyric video which you can check below.

Fatal Casualties is an experimental electronica band from Sweden composed of aka Stefan Ljungdahl and Ivan Hirvonen.

Fatal Casualties formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 1986. Although they released several demos and played live here and there, their first official output only was released in 2012, which was when the ep “Paria” saw the light of day.