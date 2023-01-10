Industrial techno artist Olēka lands all new single in March: ‘Xenisation’

“Xenisation” is the new industrial techno EP from producer Olēka and follows a traveler as he ventures into unfamiliar territory. The single is being released as a 12″ vinyl and in digital format in March 2023.

Olēka is the alter ego of the Bosnia and Hercegovina-based DJ/Producer Forest People. Active in today’s techno scene he has produced releases for labels like Power Vacuum, Planet Rhythm, Genesa, Mindcut, Dakfloor, and Newrhythmic emphasizing the more industrial, and distorted side of Techno.

The release will be out via Snork Enterprises, founded in 2004 by techno DJ and producer Christian Schachta, known as Syntax Error. Snork Enterprises is a base for modern underground electronic techno music.

The label explains it’s mission as follows: “It’s not at all about being pretentious or arty for the sake of it. It’s about real depth on the dance floor. Short and sweet: very snorky! It’s a journey with friends such as Cristian Vogel, Phil Kieran, Jens Zimmerman, Daze Maxim, DJ W!ld and other big names from the techno scene having dedicated themselves to an uncompromising, stunning beat to go even further on a trip to the instantly exceptional, experimental sounds, ranging back to various roots of electronic underground.”