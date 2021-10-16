Detroit based synthpop act Shoestrings back after 24 years of total silence with an all new single, ‘Gone’, and album, ‘Expectations’
The Detroit based synthpop duo Shoestrings finally return after a very long break (24 years!) and launch the all new synthpop single “Gone”. The duo has also announced a new album, “Expectations”, to be released via the Shelflife label. The first single, “Gone”, is also the opening track to the album.
The band’s second album will be available from November 5th on, on CD and digital formats. The LP vinyl will be co-released with Discos de Kirlian (Europe) and Fastcut Records (Asia), and will be available in early 2022.
Check out the video for “Gone” right below.
About Shoestrings
Shoestrings is Mario and Rose Suau. In the early 90s, both played supporting roles in a mutual friend’s somber, 4AD-leaning band. The duo debuted with a 7” single “Some Things Never Change” in 1994, several contributions to indie compilation albums, and a full-length debut album, “Wishing On Planes” (1997), on Le Grand Magistery (US) and Flavour of Sound (Japan).
In the early 2000s, the band wanted to evolve their naïve, homespun sound to feel more consistent and sophisticated overall. Rather than immediately release a pastiche follow-up album, the pair shifted focus to progressing their engineering and production skills as they had reached the limit with their analog 8-track.
By 2011, under the moniker Invisible Twin, they started remixing tracks for Acid House Kings, Alpaca Sports, Red Sleeping Beauty, and Dylan Mondegreen. In 2015, longtime friend, Johan Angergård (Acid House Kings, Club 8, The Legends), asked Rose to contribute lyrics and vocals for the synthpop project, Djustin. From Stockholm, Johan composed and offered up tracks. From Detroit, Rose wrote lyrics and sang vocals, while Mario engineered the recordings. And it seems that collaboration ignited the spark to restart Shoestrings. As soon as the production of Djustin was wrapped, Mario and Rose began writing new material.
