Patenbrigade:Wolff members launch all new project: Schnell & Langsam
Two members of the German electro combo Patenbrigade:Wolff have started a new project. Sven Wolff…
Two members of the German electro combo Patenbrigade:Wolff have started a new project. Sven Wolff and Lance Marshall Murdock now are also active as Schnell & Langsam. Expect electronic music with the songs being just numbers with a color.
This color code gives you some extra meta data on the BPM (Beats per minute) of each song. Here’s what they mean:
- 🔵 BLUE ― fast tracks ― over >120 BPM
- 🔴 RED ― slow songs ― max <99 BPM
- 🟢GREEN ― mid-tempo ― 100-119 BPM
Out now is the LP “1” holding 8 tracks. A limited (numbered) and colored vinyl edition (500 copies) is coming soon, in May 2022 to be precise.
Here’s what you can expect.
