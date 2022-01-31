Patenbrigade:Wolff members launch all new project: Schnell & Langsam

Two members of the German electro combo Patenbrigade:Wolff have started a new project. Sven Wolff and Lance Marshall Murdock now are also active as Schnell & Langsam. Expect electronic music with the songs being just numbers with a color.

This color code gives you some extra meta data on the BPM (Beats per minute) of each song. Here’s what they mean:

🔵 BLUE ― fast tracks ― over >120 BPM

― fast tracks ― over >120 BPM 🔴 RED ― slow songs ― max <99 BPM

― slow songs ― max <99 BPM 🟢GREEN ― mid-tempo ― 100-119 BPM

Out now is the LP “1” holding 8 tracks. A limited (numbered) and colored vinyl edition (500 copies) is coming soon, in May 2022 to be precise.

Here’s what you can expect.