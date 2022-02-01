Belarusian dark electro project CHEM back with 3rd album: ‘Aorta’

CHEM formed in 2005 and recorded two demo albums in 2010 and 2011. Since 2016, the project has been performing live, the same year when a first album was released: “Norma”. In 2020, the project’s second album “Zdani” was released and in parallel, the project released various remixes and participated in various compilations, such as “Face The Beat: Session 6” and “Dark Virus X – Mas”.

CHEM is back now with a new album on Insane Records, their third so far. Titled “Aorta” the new album of this Belarusian project offers dark electro combined with various other genres.

Next to the 11 new tracks on the album you will also find 4 reworks CL-20, Code : Red Core, Portvain and Tomzigota. The album will be out as a 6 panel CD digipak – order it here on Bandcamp – as well with all copies being hand numbered.

You can check out the album via this video preview.


