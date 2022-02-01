Belarusian dark electro project CHEM back with 3rd album: ‘Aorta’
CHEM formed in 2005 and recorded two demo albums in 2010 and 2011. Since 2016,…
CHEM formed in 2005 and recorded two demo albums in 2010 and 2011. Since 2016, the project has been performing live, the same year when a first album was released: “Norma”. In 2020, the project’s second album “Zdani” was released and in parallel, the project released various remixes and participated in various compilations, such as “Face The Beat: Session 6” and “Dark Virus X – Mas”.
CHEM is back now with a new album on Insane Records, their third so far. Titled “Aorta” the new album of this Belarusian project offers dark electro combined with various other genres.
Next to the 11 new tracks on the album you will also find 4 reworks CL-20, Code : Red Core, Portvain and Tomzigota. The album will be out as a 6 panel CD digipak – order it here on Bandcamp – as well with all copies being hand numbered.
You can check out the album via this video preview.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether