Swedish dark electro act Against I launches new single ‘You And I’

Out via the Gothenburg (Sweden) based label Twisted Flesh Recordings is the new single from the Swedish dark electro act Against I aka Fredrik Croona. “You And I” features 4 tracks and guest vocals by J:dead.

J:dead also explained the meaning behind the song: “‘You And I’ is a story about a relationship breaking down, because either person cannot love themselves first. Each person is trying to hold the other up from their own struggles but in turn, is forgetting about themselves and their own needs.”

“You And I” can be checked out below.

<a href="https://tfreco.bandcamp.com/album/you-and-i">You and I by Against I, J:dead</a>