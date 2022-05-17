Californian deathrock act Black Heroin Gallery back with all new album ‘Feast of Bats’

The Californian deathrock act Black Heroin Gallery is back with an all new album, “Feast of Bats” (Pestilent Windfolk Records, 2022). The album is the follow-up to the band’s full-length debut, “The Dreadful Dead of Hoop Snake Hollow” (Alice In… Records, 2016).

Founder of the band is Eyajo December Joseph who was the former keyboardist, lyricist and cofounder of the deathrock / gutterglam outfit Astrovamps (1990-2007), and onetime keyboardist for the Hollywood gothic blackmetal band Willow Wisp.

Eyajo December Joseph: “Feast Of Bats is the Goth rock album I’ve waited over 30 years to make. It’s filled with love, pain, darkness, hope, and haunting stories; all brought to life by the musical artistry of Black Heroin Gallery. We have finally found our sound. This album will serve as an archetype for all our future releases.”

Since their formation in 2007 the line-up has changed quite a lot, but these days Eyajo is joined by drummer Tony F. Corpse, who also played with Eyajo at different times in both Astrovamps and Willow Wisp (which Tony co-founded), guitarist Krystal Fantom, bassist Dracul Grotesque and second keyboardist Skye Lee Vague for live shows.

You can check out the album below.

<a href="https://blackheroingallery.bandcamp.com/album/feast-of-bats">Feast of Bats by BLACK HEROIN GALLERY</a>