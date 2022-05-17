Italy’s dark electro act Synapsyche announces new album / video with new EP ‘Silvertongue’ + extended reissue of their 2017 EP ‘This Is Gonna Hurt’

Out now are 2 new EPs from the Italian dark electro act Synapsyche, that includes an extended reissue of their 2017 EP “This Is Gonna Hurt”.

But first things first with the all new EP “Silvertongue” on which the duo Stefano ‘Mannequinetik’ (machines) and Marco ‘Katatronik’ Mantovani (vocals) reveal the first two songs from their much anticipated 4th studio album “Anti” that is announced for release later this year. You get two dark elektro songs, “Silvertongue” which features Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection) on guest vocals, and “Anti Manifesto” which turns out to be a fast hard-hitting industrial track with heavy beats.

The EP features a total of 10 songs including a large diversity of bonus remixes and is also accompanied by the release of a highly professional video clip for the title-song “Silvertongue” which you can see below.

The full EP can be downloaded right below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/silvertongue-ep">Silvertongue EP by SYNAPSYCHE</a>

Reissue of 2017 single ‘This Is Gonna Hurt’ with bonus material

Together with new material, Synapsyche also continues their re-release series. Originally released on April 7th 2017, the “This Is Gonna Hurt” EP now gets re-released featuring the exclusive bonus track, the ‘xeno flesh’ remix by Alien:Nation of the song “The Flesh Party”.

Remixes on the original release were delivered by C-Lekktor, Freaky Mind, Unity One and fellow countrymen T-Error Machinez.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-gonna-hurt-ep-bonus-version-reissue">This Is Gonna Hurt EP (Bonus Version Reissue) by SYNAPSYCHE</a>