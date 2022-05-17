Italy’s dark electro act Synapsyche announces new album / video with new EP ‘Silvertongue’ + extended reissue of their 2017 EP ‘This Is Gonna Hurt’
Out now are 2 new EPs from the Italian dark electro act Synapsyche, that includes…
Out now are 2 new EPs from the Italian dark electro act Synapsyche, that includes an extended reissue of their 2017 EP “This Is Gonna Hurt”.
But first things first with the all new EP “Silvertongue” on which the duo Stefano ‘Mannequinetik’ (machines) and Marco ‘Katatronik’ Mantovani (vocals) reveal the first two songs from their much anticipated 4th studio album “Anti” that is announced for release later this year. You get two dark elektro songs, “Silvertongue” which features Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection) on guest vocals, and “Anti Manifesto” which turns out to be a fast hard-hitting industrial track with heavy beats.
The EP features a total of 10 songs including a large diversity of bonus remixes and is also accompanied by the release of a highly professional video clip for the title-song “Silvertongue” which you can see below.
The full EP can be downloaded right below.
Reissue of 2017 single ‘This Is Gonna Hurt’ with bonus material
Together with new material, Synapsyche also continues their re-release series. Originally released on April 7th 2017, the “This Is Gonna Hurt” EP now gets re-released featuring the exclusive bonus track, the ‘xeno flesh’ remix by Alien:Nation of the song “The Flesh Party”.
Remixes on the original release were delivered by C-Lekktor, Freaky Mind, Unity One and fellow countrymen T-Error Machinez.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether