Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swans have released details of their seventeenth studio album, “Birthing”, due for release on 30 May 2025. It lands via Mute / Young God Records on triple vinyl (brown chipboard sleeve), double CD (brown chipboard digi-pack), and digital formats.

Early pressings of the vinyl and CD include a bonus DVD with “Swans Live 2024 (Rope) The Beggar”, a concert film directed by Marco Porsia, plus Christopher Nicholson’s documentary from Michael Gira’s 2022 solo tour, “I Wonder If I’m Singing What You’re Thinking Me To Sing.”

Listen to the new track “I Am a Tower” below.

“This album was largely developed over a yearlong Swans tour during 2023 – 2024. It all began with me in my office with an acoustic guitar, singing and dreaming about what would become of these skeletal songs,” says Michael Gira.

“I’m blessed to have such a stellar group of musicians to work with live, and through improvisation and an intensity of focus in performance, the music morphed into what you hear on this collection. We’ll do a final tour in this mode towards the end of 2025, then that’s it. My hope is that the music provides a positive and fertile atmosphere in which to dream.”

Gira produced “Birthing” which was recorded at Soundfabrik Berlin with engineer Ingo Krauss and assistant Kiron Gaudi. It was then mixed at Candy Bomber Studio, Berlin by Ingo Krauss. Doug Henderson at Micro-Moose (Berlin) mastered it.

Contributors on “Birthing” include Michael Gira (acoustic guitar, voice), Phil Puleo (drums, hammer dulcimer, flute, melodica, percussion), Kristof Hahn (lap steel, guitars), Dana Schechter (lap steel, bass), Christopher Pravdica (bass, loops, keyboards), Larry Mullins (Mellotron, keyboards, percussion), Norman Westberg (electric guitar), and guest musicians Jennifer Gira, Laura Carbone, Lucy Kruger, Andreas Dormann, Timothy Wyskida, and Little Mikey.

Swans on tour

Michael Gira & Kristof Hahn will embark on a solo European tour in April

9 April – Prague (CZ), Meet Factory

10 April – Linz (AT), Grüner Anker

12 April – Trieste (IT), Teatrro Miela

13 April – Milan (IT), Spazio Teatro 89

15 April – Brussels (BE), Ancient Belgique

17 April – London (UK), EartH

18 April – Paris (FR), Cafe de la Danse

20 April – Tilburg (NL), Roadburn Festival

21 April – Cologne (DE), Helios 37

23 April – Leipzig (DE), Hellandskirche

25 April – Warsaw (PL), Palladium

27 April – Berlin (DE), Heimathafen

About Swans

Swans, an American experimental rock band, was founded in 1982 by Michael Gira in New York City. Emerging from the no wave scene, the band is renowned for its evolving sound, encompassing genres like noise rock, industrial, post-punk, and post-rock. Gira has been the sole constant member, steering the band’s direction throughout its various transformations.

Early Years (1982–1985)

Swans’ initial lineup featured Gira on vocals and bass, Jonathan Kane on drums, and Sue Hanel on guitar. Their debut EP, Swans (1982), showcased a raw, abrasive sound characteristic of the no wave movement. This was followed by their first full-length album, “Filth” (1983), which intensified their sonic assault with grinding guitar noise and pounding rhythms. During this period, the band’s music was marked by themes of power, control, and human suffering.

Evolution and Jarboe’s Influence (1986–1997)

In 1986, vocalist and keyboardist Jarboe joined Swans, marking a shift in their sound. Her influence introduced more melodic and atmospheric elements, evident in albums like “Children of God” (1987), which blended harsh noise with ethereal passages and explored religious themes. The band’s experimentation continued with releases such as “The Burning World” (1989), incorporating folk and world music influences, and “White Light from the Mouth of Infinity” (1991), which delved into more melodic and intricate compositions. Swans disbanded in 1997 after releasing the expansive double album “Soundtracks for the Blind” (1996).

Reformation and Recent Works (2010–Present)

Gira revived Swans in 2010 with a new lineup, excluding Jarboe. This era saw the release of albums like “My Father Will Guide Me up a Rope to the Sky” (2010), “The Seer” (2012), “To Be Kind” (2014), and “The Glowing Man” (2016). These works are characterized by lengthy compositions and complex soundscapes. In 2017, Gira announced a shift in the band’s structure, opting for a revolving cast of contributors for future projects. This approach led to the creation of “Leaving Meaning” (2019) and “The Beggar” (2023).

Their forthcoming album, Birthing, is slated for release in 2025.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)