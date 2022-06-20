Suzi Sabotage signs with Out Of Line Music and announces sophomore album

The Finnish dark coldwave artist Suzi Sabotage has signed with the German label Out Of Line Music. She now announces her sophomore album “Succubus” to be released later in 2022. The next single, “I Am The Storm”, will be out on the 21st of July 2022. The album will contain her previously-released single “Persona Non Grata” along with several tracks in Finnish that have distinct neofolk influences, and remixes of the singles by various artists.

The album is a follow-up to her debut album titled “Postmodern Dystopia”, which was released on the 7th of May 2021 on CD via the Polish label Bat-Cave Productions.

Suzi Sabotage, a dark coldwave solo artist from Helsinki, Finland, brings synth punk with a danceable touch. Some of her songs also feature the Finnish national instrument, kantele, creating a crossover between dark synth and neofolk. She’s previously known as the vocalist of the post-punk band Masquerade and the keyboardist of the deathrock band Virgin In Veil and has musically collaborated with such acts as I Ya Toyah, Aux Animaux, Neila Invo, Cult Of Alia, and Selfishadows.

So far she has toured in Iceland (with Kælan Mikla at Brennuöld Festival), Estonia (Tallinn Music Week 2021), The United Kingdom (at Club Dead And Buried in London), along with a few shows in her native city Helsinki. The album’s release will be celebrated at Out Of Line’s event on the 28th of January 2023 at Lido, Berlin, Germany.