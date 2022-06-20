Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddeal with Alfa Matrix

We stay in Finland today as the Finnish duo Miseria Ultima has signed a record deal with the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. The duo will be releasing its forthcoming 3rd studio album on the label, with more info on new material being released this Friday so the label confirmed.

Miseria Ultima was formed in 2016 by Aleksi Martikainen (vocals) and Kimmo Huhtala (synths). Musically the band combines EBM and dark electro with a spices from other electronic music genres. After forming they recorded a demo called ”Unfocus” and released it as digital version in the beginning of 2017. The band’s first official album was “Phosphor” which was released in 2017 on Advoxya followed by the “Graygarden” full length which landed in 2019.

The band will play the Castle Party Festival in Poland which takes place from the 7th to the 10th of July. They are also playing a show at the Metallihelvetin Kesäbileet 2022 which will be held on the 15th and 16th of July 2022 in Utopia, Turku (FI).

You can check out the band right here on Facebook.

Here are the two previous albums from the band.