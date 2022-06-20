Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddeal with Alfa Matrix

June 20, 2022 bernard

We stay in Finland today as the Finnish duo Miseria Ultima has signed a record…
Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddel with Alfa Matrix

We stay in Finland today as the Finnish duo Miseria Ultima has signed a record deal with the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. The duo will be releasing its forthcoming 3rd studio album on the label, with more info on new material being released this Friday so the label confirmed.

Miseria Ultima was formed in 2016 by Aleksi Martikainen (vocals) and Kimmo Huhtala (synths). Musically the band combines EBM and dark electro with a spices from other electronic music genres. After forming they recorded a demo called ”Unfocus” and released it as digital version in the beginning of 2017. The band’s first official album was “Phosphor” which was released in 2017 on Advoxya followed by the “Graygarden” full length which landed in 2019.

The band will play the Castle Party Festival in Poland which takes place from the 7th to the 10th of July. They are also playing a show at the Metallihelvetin Kesäbileet 2022 which will be held on the 15th and 16th of July 2022 in Utopia, Turku (FI).

You can check out the band right here on Facebook.

Here are the two previous albums from the band.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddel with Alfa Matrix

Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddeal with Alfa Matrix

June 20, 2022 bernard
Suzi Sabotage signs with Out Of Line Music and announces sophomore album

Suzi Sabotage signs with Out Of Line Music and announces sophomore album

June 20, 2022 bernard
Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce 'Join The Forces Tour 2023'

Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce ‘Join The Forces Tour 2023’

June 17, 2022 bernard
OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023

OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023

June 17, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Je T’Aime: ‘The Stage Is A Bit Like A Big Pirate Ship’

June 16, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries