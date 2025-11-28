Oliver Decrow – Restless Imagination (Digital/CD/Vinyl/Cassette Album – Cold transmission Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In 2024, this German artist released his official debut album, “I’m Too Young To Die”. This year, he returns with a new release featuring three brand-new songs and seven remixes of familiar tracks.

The new songs sound somewhat different from the material on the debut. The Minimal-Electro style has evolved into something dreamier, with a distinctly spacey atmosphere hanging over the tracks. There’s also a noticeable Wave-Pop sensibility. The use of strings creates a floating, weightless feeling—an element that largely disappears in the remixes. The release includes six remixed tracks from the debut album, along with the title track of the single “I Close My Eyes”. Oliver Decrow himself contributed one remix, while the remaining tracks were handed over to other artists. Underground names such as Kris Baha, SIIE, Unconscious, JG Outsider, and A State Of Flux were invited to add their expertise. The results are typically heavier reworks—sometimes drifting into pure Dark-Techno—yet also infused with EBM elements, icy strings, and intensely soaring atmospheres.

Overall, this release feels more like a retrospective companion to the debut, with three new tracks added as a bonus. While these new pieces are interesting, they are less convincing than the material on the excellent debut album. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Your Eyes Test Me – JG Outsider Remix”:

https://oliver-decrow.bandcamp.com/track/your-eyes-test-me-jg-outsider-remix

