Superikone releases brand new single ‘Phönix’

June 28, 2022 bernard

The German language futurepop / synthpop projekt Superikone by Malte Schmidt-Kohl, a film- and tv-music…
The German language futurepop / synthpop projekt Superikone by Malte Schmidt-Kohl, a film- and tv-music composer from Cologne, has a new single out, “Phönix” which was premiered at the band’s Wave-Gotik-Treffen show where a lot of new stuff was premiered.

Ther single holds 3 tracks, the title track in 2 versions and the B-side “Metamorphose” in the Analogmix.

Superikone has been around since 2003 debuting with the single “Opiate” and releasing 6 studio albums since then: “Opiate” (2003 + Edition 2017), “Energie” (2006 + Edition 2015), “Endorphin” (2007), “Keep Your Dream Alive” (2010), “Zuckervater” (2015), “Paläste aus Katzengold” (2017). You might remember the band was also featured on our very own “Face The Beat: Session 4” released in November 16, 2016.

Coming up in 2023 will be more new material as the project celebrates its 20 years anniversary then.

Here’s the single to check out.


Tags:

