Superikone releases brand new single ‘Phönix’
The German language futurepop / synthpop projekt Superikone by Malte Schmidt-Kohl, a film- and tv-music…
The German language futurepop / synthpop projekt Superikone by Malte Schmidt-Kohl, a film- and tv-music composer from Cologne, has a new single out, “Phönix” which was premiered at the band’s Wave-Gotik-Treffen show where a lot of new stuff was premiered.
Ther single holds 3 tracks, the title track in 2 versions and the B-side “Metamorphose” in the Analogmix.
Superikone has been around since 2003 debuting with the single “Opiate” and releasing 6 studio albums since then: “Opiate” (2003 + Edition 2017), “Energie” (2006 + Edition 2015), “Endorphin” (2007), “Keep Your Dream Alive” (2010), “Zuckervater” (2015), “Paläste aus Katzengold” (2017). You might remember the band was also featured on our very own “Face The Beat: Session 4” released in November 16, 2016.
Coming up in 2023 will be more new material as the project celebrates its 20 years anniversary then.
Here’s the single to check out.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether