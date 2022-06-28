German industrial act Non Toxique Lost returns with all new album ‘VLUS’ in August
KlangGalerie, the label from Vienna run by Walter Robotka, will release a new CD by the German industrial act Non Toxique Lost, named “VLUS” in August 2022. The 11-track album is right now available as a digital download pre-order on Bandcamp with a CD version also to be released via KlangGalerie later this year.
The band was featured on our most recent “Face The Beat: Session 7” with the track “Aschekreuz” taken from this brand new album.
Below are already a few tracks already to check out on Bandcamp.
About Non Toxique Lost
Non Toxique Lost was founded in the beginning of the 80s in Mainz, Germany. Although the band has often been labelled as part of the Neue deutsche Welle the band itself considers it part of the industrial movement significantly inspired by industrial pioneers like Throbbing Gristle, SPK and Whitehouse. Similarities could also be drawn with bands like Pacific 231 (from France) or Esplendor Geometrico (from Spain).
In 1982, the first recordings were published on the DIY cassettes only label CAN CAN followed by circa 30 further releases. The first vinyl release “Wanton”, a strictly limited edition, was released in 1986 and held a selection of material, which had been published earlier on compact-cassettes.
It was the beginning of a long list of releases on various labels.
