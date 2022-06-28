Belgian dark pop act Psy’Aviah returns with an 18-track strong EP, ‘The Wildness In Me’
Taken from “Bittersweet”, the newest album by the Belgian dark pop act Psy’Aviah, is the…
Taken from “Bittersweet”, the newest album by the Belgian dark pop act Psy’Aviah, is the “The Wildness In Me” EP which highlights the more up-tempo electric pop side of the Belgian band. For this track (and the more trip-pop oriented B-side “The Book Of Life”) Yves Schelpe collaborated with female singer Eli Rho.
On remix duties we find a very versatile number of of bands offering remixes, radio and extended versions but also instrumental edits by such artists as Miss Suicide, 13th Angel, Cyborgdrive, Restriction 9, Cubic, Karl Roque, Outpost 11, Studio-X and many more. A full booklet is included as well for those who download it from Bandcamp.
You can check out the full EP below on Bandcamp (with other platforms to follow later on next month).
And here is the video for the main track.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether