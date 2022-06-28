Belgian dark pop act Psy’Aviah returns with an 18-track strong EP, ‘The Wildness In Me’

Taken from “Bittersweet”, the newest album by the Belgian dark pop act Psy’Aviah, is the “The Wildness In Me” EP which highlights the more up-tempo electric pop side of the Belgian band. For this track (and the more trip-pop oriented B-side “The Book Of Life”) Yves Schelpe collaborated with female singer Eli Rho.

On remix duties we find a very versatile number of of bands offering remixes, radio and extended versions but also instrumental edits by such artists as Miss Suicide, 13th Angel, Cyborgdrive, Restriction 9, Cubic, Karl Roque, Outpost 11, Studio-X and many more. A full booklet is included as well for those who download it from Bandcamp.

You can check out the full EP below on Bandcamp (with other platforms to follow later on next month).

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-wildness-in-me-ep">The Wildness In Me EP by PSY'AVIAH</a>

And here is the video for the main track.