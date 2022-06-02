NYC new romantic / post punk outfit My Favorite return with 8 minute single ‘Dean’s 7th Dream’ and announce new EP

Out on August 5th, 2022 is the new EP “Tender Is the Nightshift : Part 1” by the NYC new romantic / post punk outfit My Favorite. The new EP is mixed by David Tolomie (Beach House/Protomartyr) and features The Roots’ guitarist ‘Captain’ Kirk Douglas on “Dean’s 7th Dream”. “Tender Is the Nightshift: Part 1” is the first in a series of three EPs. For the band it is their first extended play release in almost 20 years.

Here’s what the band’s Michael Grace Jr. has to say about their comeback: “Re-emerging as a project after nearly 20 years with an 8 minute single is definitely not what anyone would suggest you to do, but sometimes the song tells you what it wants to be. What is Dean’s 7th Dream? And I think it’s a dream of both letting go, and remaining here. What could be more perfect than that?”

About My Favorite

My Favorite today is Michael Grace Jr, Kurt Brondo and Gil Abad joined by Jaime Allison Babic and Joseph Babic.

They formed in 1991 and debuted in 1992 with the “Brighton Riot” cassette EP. The group released two records in 1999 (“Love at Absolute Zero”) and 2003 (“The Happiest Days of Our Lives: The Complete Joan of Arc Tapes”), both released on Double Agent, before splitting up in 2005 when original bandmember Andrea Vaughn left the band. They reformed in 2014.

In 2014, Grace reassembled My Favorite (minus Vaughn) to perform at the NYC Popfest. On October 7, 2014, they released their first new single in 10 years, “Second Empire”/”Dance With a Stranger”, on London’s Where It’s At Is Where You Are label. In 2016 they released the “Christine Zero” 7-inch single on Death Party Records.

The current incarnation relies more heavily on drum machines and sequencers.