Out on February 21 via Out of Line is a vinyl reissue of “Critical Stage”, the third in a series of classic Suicide Commando Albums – available for the first time on vinyl.

Johan Van Roy founded the project in 1986 in Leopoldsburg, Belgium. Initially, Van Roy began experimenting with electronic music, releasing his first demo tape under the moniker Suicide Commando in 1988. Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, he self-released several tapes, gradually building a reputation within the underground electronic music scene.

In 1994, Suicide Commando released its debut studio album, “Critical Stage“, under the German label Off Beat. The material on this debut was mixed and recorded by Eric Van Wonterghem (Absolute Body Control, Monolith, Insekt, The Klinik…) at the E.M.P.-studio in 1994.

While the original album holds 12 tracks – all written by Johan Van Roy, except “Where Do We Go From Here?”, co-written with Dirk Ivens – this double-vinyl version contains 4 bonus-tracks on Side D.

“Critical Stage” was already once reissued in 2000 by Synthetic Symphony, a division of SPV GmbH. In 2011, it was included in “The Suicide Sessions”, a special limited six-CD box set featuring remastered versions of Suicide Commando’s first three albums, along with bonus material and previously unreleased tracks.

Tracks:

Side A

Critical Stage Sheer Horror H.I.V.+ Traumatize

Side B

So many Questions Time Fate Necrophilia

Side C

Revenge Where do we go from here? Under God’s Eye The Dreamhouse (mental version)

Side D

Take my God away Never get out The ultimate Machine Sweet Jesus

