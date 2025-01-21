Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“But I Want You” is the latest release from Vancouver-based dark-pop producer XERO, featuring vocals from Saoirsegrainne (pronounced sur-SHA grahn-YA) of Fayetteville, NC, and Angel Grim of New Mexico. This track blends dark-pop, trap-house, industrial, and darkwave elements.

XERO describes the song as embodying “the mixed emotions and prevailing lust of a late night rendezvous.” The track delves into themes of physical and emotional pain, exploring dominant and submissive dynamics that create a menacing yet alluring atmosphere.

Saoirsegrainne, who overcame non-verbal autism through music therapy, earned a BA in Music with a focus on classical voice from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She released “The Crypt – EP” on October 31, 2024, featuring tracks like “Spirit Box,” “Leech,” and “Monster.” Her single “Situationship” was released on February 14, 2024. She is currently working on a new EP and an additional project.

Angel Grim, inspired by 90s and 2000s industrial music, began her dark electro solo project in 2023, blending soft vocals with harsh screams. She has released nine singles, including three collaborations, and plans to release an EP in 2025.

For those interested in experiencing Saoirsegrainne live, she has performances scheduled next month:

February 12: Fayetteville, NC – Paddy’s Irish Public House – “ART ATTACK”

February 21: Fayetteville, NC – Reboot Arcade – Goth Night with THNG, Mostly Mesh, carcrashpoolparty, and Unrepentant

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)