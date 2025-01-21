Maliika drops dream pop single ‘Time to Soar’
Out now is the brand new single from the Swedish dream pop musician Maliika, “Time to Soar”. The song was composed by Maliika and produced by Maliika, Niklas Bergström and Pelle Broberg at NOX Studios / Stockholm, Sweden.
Maliika is a Swedish singer deeply embedded in Swedish folk traditions. Her repertoire includes songs of social struggle, African music, traditional folk songs, gospel tunes, and pop songs, with some jazz, country, and even a Japanese love song. While much of the material is in English, she sings in many other languages, including French, Swahili, Portuguese, Xhosa, Swedish, and Japanese.
Her discography includes:
- “Flow” (2019): Her debut single.
- “Say Goodbye” (2023)
- “Daydreaming” (2024)
- “Blue Wave” (2024)
- “Time to Soar” (2025)
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.