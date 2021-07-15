Suez Canal ship blockade causes huge delay in vinyl productions – victims include a string of scene acts

Sebastian Koch from Audioglobe, the biggest distributor for the dark wave scene, is informing that most (but not al) vinyl manufacturing companies are facing a huge delay in production of vinyl releases.

Sebastian: “For the past months, production capacities in the pressing plants anywhere have been extremely overloaded due to various reasons (one of them being the famous ship accident in the Suez Canal. This has led to huge delays and many pressing plants do not even accept new customers anymore.”

Below is list of vinyls, that were announced for a release this Summer, for which an aproximate new arrival date is now known. These are no ‘final/guaranteed’ dates yet, but they give you an idea, for how much longer you have to wait on certain vinyls. This list is not complete, but contains the most ‘eagerly awaited’ vinyls.

Bjärgö, Peter – The Translucency Of Mind’s Decay [Limited Black] LP [Late August]

Blutengel – Erlösung – The Victory Of Light [Limited Two Coloured] 2LP [17 September]

Camlann – Circa 1983 LP [December]

Dead Lights – Dead Lights LP [Jan-Feb. 2022]

Death Loves Veronica – Chemical LP [Jan-Feb. 2022]

Electric Sewer Age – Presents: Coil / Aural Rage [Limited Black] LP [30 July]

Electric Sewer Age – Presents: Coil / Aural Rage [Limited White] LP [30 July]

Folkstorm – Dödsabnorm [Limited Black] LP [23 July]

Hallows – All That Is True LP [December]

Hante. – Her Fall And Rise [Limited Glow In The Dark] LP [30 July]

Hante. – Her Fall And Rise [Limited Half Violet Half Clear] LP [30 July]

Hante. – Morning Tsunami [Limited Black And White] LP [30 July]

Hante. – Morning Tsunami [Limited Black W/White Splatters] LP [30 July]

Hante. – Morning Tsunami [Limited Clear W/Orange & Red Splatters] LP [30 July]

Hante. – Morning Tsunami [Limited Orange And Red] LP [30 July]

Marble Slave – Fan Fiction [Limited Clear W/Oxblood Splatters] LP [30 July]

New Haunts – Still Dark Sky LP [Jan-Feb. 2022]

Valentina Moretti – Same [Limited Pink] LP [September 2021]

…

The list is however much, much, much longer.