Stockholm based post-Punk duo Johnathan|Christian release new EP: ‘Together, We’re Alone’

Post-punk duo Johnathan|Christian announce the release of their newest EP, “Together We’re Alone”. “Together We’re Alone” features appearances by Machinery Of Desire’s Adrian Auchrome, Italian singer Elisa Mammoliti and 45 Grave drummer Tom Coyne (“My Dying Words”). The EP closes it up with a cover of the Adam & The Ants song, “Never Trust a Man (With Egg on His Face)”.

Johnathan|Christian are a Stockholm based duo consisting of writer/vocalist Christian Granquist, along with Johnathan Mooney, currently living in Greater Los Angeles. Their sound mixes romantic death-rock, 80’s gothic and post-punk but with a modern production.

Check out the video for “Together, We’re Alone” below.