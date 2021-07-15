Excellent Rotersand remix of new Beat Noir Deluxe single ‘What She Could Not Tell’

Out now via Echozone is the remix single “What She Could Not Tell – Remix Edition” by the Bolzano (Italy) based act Beat Noir Deluxe. The remix single contains two remixes of the recently published 4th single release of the upcoming second Album “Werk 2”. Especially the Rotersand rework is excellent.

The song has been written, recorded and produced more than 20 years ago by Sascha Giacomuzzi, together with Veronika Prossliner and Ulrich Rabanser. The actual release comes with a complete rework and new production of the track. The first remix is made by Rotersand, the second remix is made by Pacoussa, a successful, young producer from Germany, who gave the remix some house and progressive elements.

Beat Noir Deluxe is an alternative electronic music project led by singer, songwriter/composer and producer Sascha G. With Beat Noir Deluxe, Sascha G. performs on drums, keyboards and guitar. He made his first musical steps in the 1990s and he has since participated in several alternative music projects. After a long break away from music, in 2019 he formed Beat Noir Deluxe. This decision was heavily influenced by a serious 2017 car crash in which he almost lost his life.

You can check the remix single below.

Here’s the video for “What She Could Not Tell (Rotersand Remix)”.

Here’s the video for “What She Could Not Tell (Pacoussa Remix)”