Submissions wanted for Side-Line powered'Face The Beat 6' download compilation - – send your submissions now for this mega industrial/electro compilation!

The wait is over. After being probed for a new volume by a ton of artists and labels, Side-Line Magazine has now started to accept submissions for “Face The Beat: Session 6” to be released via the popular Side-Line Bandcamp page.

The compilation series continues to grow in strength as the previous volume, the 5th, was the most ever downloaded volume, again. It reached ten of thousands of music fans worldwide and even was the most downloaded release during almost an entire week on Bandcamp – which in itself is quite an achievement since the compilation series is famous for featuring a lot of unknown bands as well.

On “Face The Beat: Session 6” – scheduled for release this Winter – we will again be focusing on new/known talents from the industrial/electronic scene which will get a large platform to showcase their material. Just like with the previous volumes, we continue to support charity projects around the globe.

We plan to release this new volume by December 2020.

How can you take part in the compilation?

There are a couple of rules to respect in order to make it easier for everyone, especially for our chief editor Bernard Van Isacker who has been compiling every volume since the start of this series.

Send 1 (!!!) track in MP3 format (GEMA free material and preferably previously unreleased) via wetransfer.com to info@side-line.com . We stress the fact that you can only send 1 track. Your best one that is.

in MP3 format (GEMA free material and preferably previously unreleased) via to . We stress the fact that you can only send 1 track. Your best one that is. Do NOT send files via email, such submissions will not be accepted!

send files via email, such submissions will not be accepted! We will contact you upon selection to request an unmastered WAV file and will also send you some paperwork to complete.

The deadline for submission is September 1st 2020.

We are open to all kind of dark styles as you can hear on the previous compilations that are available for free download on https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com . In the past we have featured cold wave, ebm, electro,dark techno, heavenly voices, ethnic electro, idm, dark dubstep, … Basically you can take this rule: if you see a style featured in the Side-Line news coverage, then you can be pretty sure the style will also be accepted for this compilation.

This compilation will again be powered by Side-Line and promoted to a whole range of magazines and DJ’s.

So far released are…

Below are the 5 previous compilations (and 1 mega mix) for you to check out:

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/shane-aungst-vs-face-the-beat-5-megamix">Shane Aungst vs Face The Beat 5 – Megamix by Shane Aungst</a>

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-3">Face The Beat: Session 3 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-2">Face The Beat: Session 2 by Various Artists</a>

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-1">Face The Beat: Session 1 by Various Artists</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.