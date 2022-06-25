Strangerscape – Strangerscape Splits The Atom (Album – Strangerscape)

June 25, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave. Format: Digital. Background/Info: This is the debut album by American solo-project Strangerscape. Fans…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This is the debut album by American solo-project Strangerscape. Fans of the side-Line compilation-series “Face The Beat” might know this project from the seventh volume.

Content: The work takes off with the familiar “All Mad Here” which was featured on “Face The Beat”. It’s the hardest cut of the work carried by a distorted-guitar like lead. The rest of the work sounds more rudimentary; the songs are driven by raw sound treatments and an unpolished production.

+ + + : Strangerscape clearly tries to deal with a very unique sound. It’s definitely minimal and rudimentary but I noticed a few songs with more potential like the opening cut “All Mad Here” and the more elaborated “Witch Hunt”.

– – – : The work is too rudimentary for my taste. The production is missing maturity and a bit more elaboration in the writing which is quite similar for the vocals.

Conclusion: This project still has to improve most aspects of the production.

Best songs: “All Mad Here”, “Witch Hunt”.

Rate: 6.

Artist:  https://strangerscape.bandcamp.com


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Germany's vintage body pop act Rector Scanner offers all new 'Fluormenschen' EP

Germany’s vintage body pop act Rector Scanner offers all new ‘Fluormenschen’ EP

June 24, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album 'Clouds' in July - check out the first 3

Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album ‘Clouds’ in July – check out the first 3

June 24, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Kiberspassk release third single & video 'Daleko' from their upcoming album 'Smorodina'

Kiberspassk release third single & video ‘Daleko’ from their upcoming album ‘Smorodina’

June 23, 2022 bernard
X Marks The Pedwalk release a fourth video for their album 'New/End': 'Yesterdays'

X Marks The Pedwalk release a fourth video for their album ‘New/End’: ‘Yesterdays’

June 23, 2022 bernard
Darkwave project Distance H debutes with 'Bitch 16' single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

Darkwave project Distance H debutes with ‘Bitch 16’ single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

June 23, 2022 bernard