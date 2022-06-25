Strangerscape – Strangerscape Splits The Atom (Album – Strangerscape)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave. Format: Digital. Background/Info: This is the debut album by American solo-project Strangerscape. Fans…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: This is the debut album by American solo-project Strangerscape. Fans of the side-Line compilation-series “Face The Beat” might know this project from the seventh volume.
Content: The work takes off with the familiar “All Mad Here” which was featured on “Face The Beat”. It’s the hardest cut of the work carried by a distorted-guitar like lead. The rest of the work sounds more rudimentary; the songs are driven by raw sound treatments and an unpolished production.
+ + + : Strangerscape clearly tries to deal with a very unique sound. It’s definitely minimal and rudimentary but I noticed a few songs with more potential like the opening cut “All Mad Here” and the more elaborated “Witch Hunt”.
– – – : The work is too rudimentary for my taste. The production is missing maturity and a bit more elaboration in the writing which is quite similar for the vocals.
Conclusion: This project still has to improve most aspects of the production.
Best songs: “All Mad Here”, “Witch Hunt”.
Rate: 6.
