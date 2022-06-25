Ōtautahi-based dark synth-pop duo Social Union premiere ‘Choke’ on Side-Line

(Photo by Jemma Mitchell) Premiering now on Side-Line is “Choke”, the second single from Social Union after “Fall Into Me”. The track is taken from the “Fall Into Me” EP, soon out via Blackjack Illuminist Records, on 6th July.

Social Union, comprised of Vanilla Martin and Luke Penrose, is musically influenced by the bandmembers’ respective music backgrounds. Vanilla, has an extensive performance history and a love of both contemporary and classic jazz while Luke has played in punk and post-punk bands such as The Tacks, Master Blaster, Blamethrower, Zhukov, Hög, Club Stupid and many more. This mix of influences resulted in dark synth-pop melodies.

Social Union is preparing to release their debut EP ‘Fall Into Me’ which draws influence from acts such as, Molchat Doma and The National, as well as the brutalist soviet architecture seen throughout Eastern Europe.

“Fall Into Me” comprises of 4 tracks of synth and guitar heavy melodies. For now check the excellent tune “Choke”.

Vanilla says this about the track: “‘Choke’ was pretty much a lyricised diary entry. I was feeling disappointed. It’s about the beginning of a friendship that I had to let go of – I had to grieve. Boundaries were crossed and the motives behind the friendship were messy so I had to step away and close the door on it. I wrote ‘Choke’ wanting my almost-friend to close the door and do the same.”

