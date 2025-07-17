Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Industrial-electronic artist Staytus releases a new digital single entitled “Headache”, produced by sound engineer Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Slayer). The track is available now across all major streaming platforms. Musically “Headache” blends industrial, nu-metal, and electronic elements.

Thematically “Headache” confronts themes of psychological exhaustion, betrayal, and personal disillusionment. Staytus adds: “This track came from a place of overwhelming mental fatigue and the need to break free from toxic patterns. ‘Headache’ is both a confession and a release—an attempt to make sense of the noise inside my mind.”

The single follows previous collaborations with artists such as Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle).

About Staytus

Staytus is the musical alter-ego of Sam Grundemann, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based composer, songwriter, musician, vocalist, audio engineer, and producer. Grundemann earned multiple recording degrees and certifications by age 17. Initially exploring EDM and dubstep she transitioned to industrial rock.

Her music blends guitars, electronic beats, and cinematic soundscapes, fusing Gen X-inspired angst with influences from anime, gaming culture (her moniker derives from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive), and horror cinema.

Staytus debuted in 2022 with “Disease of the Mind”, a 13-track album. The album, written, performed, and produced by Grundemann with mixing/mastering by Adam W. Berg at Manifest Music, features elaborate synth-scapes and distorted guitars.

Her sophomore release, “Wasteland of Broken Hearts”, followed in 2023 including singles like “Depravity Bites” and “Lovesick”. Her Twisted Frames series, inspired by Matthew Gray Gubler’s cult horror-comedy films, includes singles like “68 Kill”, “Suburban Gothic”, “King Knight”, and “How To Be A Serial Killer” (released May 2025).

Produced by Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle) at Secret Hand Studios they include contributions from Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails). The series concluded with a music video for “How To Be A Serial Killer”, directed by Lovesquish.

