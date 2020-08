State of Being launch brand new single with new line-up

Christopher Foldi from State of Being informs us that the band has a new line-up, plus there is a first single, “Coming From”, recorded with the new band line-up which is available now.

State of Being anno 2020 also involves Brian Alan Hager on guitars and Dave Clark on drums. With new recordings in the works, the pair join founding member Christopher Foldi, bringing elements that look to pick up where the group’s last major recording, “Haywire” left off. The first single from the trio “Coming From” has now arrived on all major digital outlets.

Here’s the new single.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.