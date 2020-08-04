FOLLOW US
 
News

Dark releases 2nd single and video ‘In the Dark You Die’

By Aug 4,2020
(Picture by Lilith Vampyre) The Hamburg based darkwave act Dark has released a new music video (and single) “In the Dark You Die”. The video counts with the British alternative model Lilith Vampyre, and it’s the second single of the band’s debut album “Forever Suffer” which is in the making.

Below is the video for “In the Dark You Die”.


