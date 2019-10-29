Stars Crusaders joins SkyQode family of artists – new single and videoclip in the making

Stars Crusaders, a four-piece electronic band from Turin, Italy, has joined the SkyQode family of artists. Founded in 2013, the band currently consists of Yeda Furyan (vocals), Davedax (synths), Symorg (synths / backing vocals), and C1-C0 (drums). Here’s what their music sounds like: a combination of elements of synthpop, futurepop and EBM blended with futuristic sci-fi atmospheres.

In 2014, Stars Crusaders got signed to the renowned American label WTII Records, where they released several EPs and two albums, “New Horizons” (2014) and “Welcome To Hydra” (2017). Currently, the new label is preparing the release of a new single taken off the band’s upcoming third album planned for early 2020.

The “Army of Impostors” single will be out on 8 November 2019 as well as a videoclip.

You can follow the band on Facebook for more news.

