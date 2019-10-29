Post-punk act Twin Tribes announces new album ‘Ceremony’ – watch video for new song ‘The River’

Post-punk/darkwave artists Twin Tribes have announced the release of their new album “Ceremony”. The album follows up on their debut “Shadows”.

Twin Tribes is based in Brownsville, Texas and was formed by the duo Luis Navarro (vocals, guitar, synth, drum machines) and Joel Niño, Jr. (bass, synth, vocals) in 2017. Twin Tribes has spent a majority of the past year touring the United States and playing with such artists as She Past Away, Actors, Kaelan Mikla, Ash Code and many more.

“Ceremony” will be released December 13th on Negative Gain (North America), Manic Depression Records (France), and Young & Cold Records (Germany). Their newest song “The River” can be heard below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.