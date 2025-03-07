Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Deep Red has released a new single today for the track “Golden” featuring Stefan Netschio of Beborn Beton. The track was mixed by Pete Burns of Kill Shelter. “Golden” is available now on Spotify, Bandcamp, and all major digital platforms.

Deep Red was formed in 1996 by Martha A. Hoffmann of Distorted Reality and DC Astro of Element 104. Shortly after, their song “Holy You” would be included in Cleopatra Records’ “The Goth Box”. They then got to Project Pitchfork’s label Candyland and went on a European tour with them. The band released three albums – “The Awakening” (1997), “Darkwaters” (1998) and “Chimera” (2002) – and then went on a 11-year hiatus before reappearing in Summer of 2023 with the single “Battle Lines” featuring Element 104.

What followed were the singles “The Art Of Lust” (2023), “Run” (2024), “Atom Rot” (2024) and now “Golden” (2025), the band’s first single for 2025.

<a href="https://deepred1.bandcamp.com/track/golden-featuring-stefan-netschio-beborn-beton">Golden-Featuring Stefan Netschio (Beborn Beton) by Deep Red</a>

