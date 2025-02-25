Stahlschlag – Amrita (Digital/CD Album – ProNoize / Dark Dimensions)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The German project Stahlschlag has been active for several years, steadily building an extensive discography. A significant milestone came last year with a collaboration with ProNoize, which released the newest album at the end of 2024.

Stahlschlag embodies a seamless fusion of various Electronic styles, blending Industrial, Dark-Electro, Tribal, and Techno into a dynamic sonic experience. While most tracks retain an archaic, instrumental structure, some incorporate striking Tribal chants that evoke a transcendental atmosphere.

Designed to ignite dance floors, this music is a perfect fit for underground Techno parties. At times, a Dark-Electro influence reminiscent of :Wumpscut: emerges, but the album ultimately takes a more eclectic direction.

Remix contributions from Mikrometrik, The Sixth Undead, Sinergy[Cdio], and The Guy From Shice Squand add further depth to the release. While the absence of traditional vocals is occasionally felt, the album as a whole delivers a compelling experience infused with a touch of mysticism. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Bodhi”:

https://pronoize.bandcamp.com/track/bodhi-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)