​Former Propaganda singer Claudia Brücken returns to solo work with “Night Mirror”, her fourth solo album, set for release on July 4, 2025, via Demon Records. This marks her first solo project since the 2022 xPropaganda album “The Heart Is Strange”.

Written and recorded in London between 2023 and 2025 with longtime collaborator John Williams (known for work with The Housemartins, Alison Moyet, and Blancmange), “Night Mirror” features 10 new tracks.

The lead single “Rosebud” was released a while back already.

The album will be available in multiple formats: single CD, single LP, Blu-ray Audio, and digital. Additionally, a double CD and double LP edition, featuring the Nighttime Mixes EP, will be offered exclusively through Lexer Music.

About Claudia Brücken

Claudia Brücken, born on December 7, 1963, in Berching, Bavaria, Germany, is a German singer and songwriter. She is best known as the lead vocalist of the synth-pop band Propaganda. In 1983, Brücken joined Propaganda and relocated to London when the band signed with ZTT Records. The band’s debut album, “A Secret Wish”, was released in July 1985. Brücken left Propaganda in 1986 to remain with ZTT Records.

Following her departure from Propaganda, Brücken formed the duo Act with Thomas Leer, releasing the album “Laughter, Tears and Rage” in 1988. She embarked on a solo career with the 1991 album “Love: And a Million Other Things”. In 1996, Brücken began collaborating with Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), and they later formed the duo Onetwo, releasing the album “Instead” in 2007. Brücken has also worked with pianist Andrew Poppy on the 2005 album “Another Language”.

In 2012, she released “The Lost Are Found”, an album of cover songs. Her 2014 solo album, “Where Else…”, was a collaboration with producer John Williams. In 2018, Brücken reunited with former Propaganda bandmate Susanne Freytag under the name xPropaganda, releasing the album “The Heart Is Strange” in 2022.

Her upcoming solo album, “Night Mirror”, is scheduled for release in July 2025. ​

