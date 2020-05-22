Stabbing Westward signs record deal with COP International to release first 1st new LP since 2001 – produced by John Fryer

(Photo by Pharmadiver/Kim Hansen Photography) Good news from Stabbing Westward, the band has inked a deal with COP International for a brand new album called “Wasteland” to be released later this year alongside at least one new single. In January, the industrial rock band already released the EP “Dead And Gone” with all new material.

It will be the band’s 1st LP in nearly 20 years. The other good news is that they joined up with John Fryer for the production of this new album. Fryer, whose production credits include Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, 4AD, Cocteau Twins and Love and Rockets, was behind the boards on Stabbing Westward’s seminal early albums “Ungod” (1994) and “Wither Blister Burn + Peel” (1996). “It’s grand to be working with Stabbing Westward again,” says Fryer. “The first two albums we made together were some of my finest work as a producer.”

Stabbing Westward frontman Christopher Hall adds, “I was so excited to have the opportunity to go back to the very roots of Stabbing Westward by working with John again. John really helped us develop our sound on our first album and then helped us take a huge leap forward with our second album. Even though this is our fifth full length, after such a long break it feels like a new beginning and it’s very cool to have John at the helm once again.”

Anno 2020 the band consists of original founding members Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming) as well as longtime bandmate Carlton Bost (bass) and newest member Bobby Amaro (drums).

New production company for COP International

Good to know also, this won’t be the only work Fryer will do for COP International. The label teamed up with producer John Fryer last year to form a production company under the COP International umbrella. Fryer is producing and engineering the majority of the forthcoming COP catalog and also working as A&R in helping to select appropriate acts.

