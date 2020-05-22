Ministry reschedules July and August dates for ‘The Industrial Strength’ tour to Spring 2021 with KMFDM / Front Line Assembly remaining on lineup

(Photo by Derick Smith) Due to ongoing restrictions regarding social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry will be rescheduling the July and August dates of the upcoming “Industrial Strength Tour”, originally scheduled to begin July 1. The new dates will kick off March 31, 2021 in Seattle and run through May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, hitting all the previously announced markets with an additional date added for Salt Lake City.

KMFDM and Front Line Assembly remain on the tour lineup.

Original tickets will be honored for the new show dates in 2021; or, ticket holders can receive refunds at the point of purchase. For the Dallas show date only, original ticketholders have been automatically refunded and will need to repurchase tickets for the new 2021 date.

March 2021

31 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

April 2021

01 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

02 Missoula, MT Wilma Theatre

03 Salt Lake City, UT The Union* (on sale date TBA)

04 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

06 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

08 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

09 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

10 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

11 Niagara Falls, NY Rapids Theatre

12 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

14 Boston, MA House of Blues

15 Huntington, NY The Paramount

16 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont

17 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

18 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

20 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

21 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

23 Houston, TX House of Blues

24 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

25 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater

27 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

28 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

29 San Diego, CA House of Blues

30 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

May 2021

01 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.