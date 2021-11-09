Stabbing Westward announces first new album in 20 years: ‘Chasing Ghosts’ – Check ‘I Am Nothing’ single

To be released March 18, 2022 via COP International Records is Stabbing Westward’s first new album, in 20 years: “Chasing Ghosts”. The release is produced by John Fryer, who was also a collaborator on the band’s best-selling early releases. The album will hold 10 tracks that have the industrial rock band’s characteristic sound with a modern touch that picks up right where they left off.

But right now you can alrready enjoy the band’s newest single “I Am Nothing” and its lyric video. Note there is also a limited edition physical copy of the single.

Back with a winning team

“Chasing Ghosts” will feature brand-new songs as well as re-workings of the band’s 2020 reunion EP “Dead And Gone” that finds original founding members Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming) working together with legendary producer John Fryer. Fryer, whose production credits include Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, 4AD, Cocteau Twins and Love and Rockets, originally worked with Stabbing Westward on their best-selling early releases “Ungod” (1994) and “Wither Blister Burn + Peel” (1996).

“Chasing Ghosts” was mastered by Tom Baker who, like Fryer, worked with Stabbing Westward on their early releases and is part of the reassembled production team on the latest album. The current Stabbing Westward band lineup includes Carlton Bost (guitars and programming) and Bobby Amaro (drums).

Presales for “Chasing Ghosts” will begin in early January. The album, featuring artwork by David Seidman (an artist who has also worked with Coheed And Cambria and is known for his ethereal and surrealistic imagery) will be available in digital, CD and vinyl formats, with full details and exclusive, limited-edition merch to be announced soon.

Stay tuned for more news!