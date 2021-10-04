Sphäre Sechs – Beta Pictoris (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After two albums released on Malignant Records, “Beta Pictoris” is the third album of Sphäre Sechs released on Cryo Chamber. The duo Martin Stürtzer (also involved with Phelios) – Christian Stritzel have been inspired by the exoplanet Beta Pictoris to compose seven tracks.

Content: This album is mainly driven by impressive, heavy sound waves. The global atmosphere has something dreamy-like, but still pretty freaky and overwhelming. This sonic trip is moving from aquatic field recordings towards total minimalism and a kind of imaginary visit in a sonic glasshouse.

+ + + : The global sound production is absolutely devastating. There’s an impressive power emerging from the sounds and that’s probably due to analogue sound treatments. It creates a part of magic, which has something space-like and totally in harmony with the concept of the work. “Planetesimal Debris” and “Infrared Emission” both are brilliant exposures of this sound approach. I also have to mention “Seeking The Infinite” and “Collapsing Cloud” for their minimalism and intriguing atmosphere. Every single track feels like being part of a great sonic puzzle.

– – – : I don’t see major minus points on this album, which is well-crafted and balanced.

Conclusion: “Beta Pictoris” is an album influenced by an intriguing theme and transposed into a fascinating Dark-Cinematographic experience. A must have for the fans in the genre.

Best songs: “Planetesimal Debris”, “Infrared Emission”, “Seeking The Infinite”, “Collapsing Cloud”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/sphaere.sechs

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber