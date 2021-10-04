Industrial metal act Raze The Altar release self-titled single ‘Raze The Altar’

UK industrial/metal band, Raze The Altar have unleashed their self-titled single, “Raze The Altar”. The track will appear on the forthcoming album, “Cataclysm Eden” due out later this week on October 8th. Featured on the single is the Caguas, Puerto Rico based singer Ever Dissever.

Raze The Altar’s Dylan explains the song like this: “Everybody deserves better, and nobody should be struck down for the sake of another. Stand up for yourself and know your worth, don’t be a sacrifice, raze that altar that you’ve been placed on.”

For fans of industrial metal and industrial rock.

<a href="https://razethealtar.bandcamp.com/track/raze-the-altar-ft-ever-dissever-2">Raze the Altar (ft. Ever Dissever) by Raze The Altar</a>

And here is the lyrics video.