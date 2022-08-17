SPECTRA*Paris release next single ‘Poison Fresh’
Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released a new single, “Poison Fresh”, which is taken…
Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released a new single, “Poison Fresh”, which is taken from the forthcoming new full-length of her dark electro project SPECTRA*Paris. The fifth album of that band is entitled “Modernism” and will be released on August 26.
The “Poison Fresh” video can be viewed right below.
Elena Alice Fossi says this about the single: “It is a journey to unknown shores, where you learn how to free yourself from reptilian and poisonous empires. Getting on that spaceship has a price and takes you away from the known side of the world. But the dream is well worth living. ‘Plant your stigma on all dogma’!”
The new album “Modernism ” will have the following guest musicians on board: Angelo Bergamini (Kirlian Camera), John Fryer (This Mortal Coil), Fakeba, Project Pitchfork, Seasurfer, Alison Bergamini (Fleurida Videogame Music), Michael Ciravolo (Beauty In Chaos) And John Rox & Oxydion.
