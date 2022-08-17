Lisa Gerrard & Marcello De Francisci release all new single (kinda)

August 17, 2022 bernard

New Lisa Gerrard single'Until We Meet Again' out this Friday

Sometimes the promo some labels send is a bit ‘late’. Here’s such case, out since July 22nd (!!) is the all new single by Lisa Gerrard & Marcello De Francisci, “When the Light of Morning Comes”.

This is the second single lifted from from their forthcoming album, “Exaudia” out on 26 August.

“When the Light of Morning Comes” follows on from Exaudia’s previous single, “Until We Meet Again” released in June 2022. You can watch both videos below.


