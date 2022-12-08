SpankTheNun is back with an all new single ‘Blot Out The Sun’

The Dallas, Texas based act SpankTheNun has released an all new single, “Blot Out The Sun”. The single features remixes from Moris Blak and Jay Ruin, with the mixing and production handled by Mirland.

This is the first single from the forthcoming full length album “The Bunker Tapes VOL III” which will be out in June 2023. The new single picks up where the last album left off, adding elements of Industrial bass and doom step.

The band is releasing one single from the new album each month until the album hits streaming services in June 2023.

<a href="https://spankthenun.bandcamp.com/album/blot-out-the-sun-single">BLOT OUT THE SUN (single) by spankthenun</a>