Montreal born – London based artist Belle Scar launches all new single ‘Where Do We Begin’ – and Nick Cave is not far away

September 20, 2022 bernard

The Montreal born but London based artist Belle Scar is back with an all new…
Montreal born - London based artist Belle Scar launches all new single'Where Do We Begin' - and Nick Cave is not far away

The Montreal born but London based artist Belle Scar is back with an all new single.

“Where Do We Begin” is the first single to be issued from a new album due out in early 2023. Having previously released an album of dark electronic pop entitled “Light Bulbs” (2015), Scar is now sounding more like a female version of Nick Cave with the songs containing a wider range of instrumentation and more complex arrangements. On this single she collaborates with her husband, musician and producer Marc O (Olivier), whose roots were as a classically trained musician in Paris prior to his own relocation to London.

The single was recorded at Plastic Sound Studios in London and produced/mixed by Marc O, with guest appearances from Finnish rock bassist Sami Yaffa, French drummer Christophe Deschamps and Italian opera soprano Francesca Matta.

Here’s the video for “Where Do We Begin”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Montreal born - London based artist Belle Scar launches all new single 'Where Do We Begin' - and Nick Cave is not far away

Montreal born – London based artist Belle Scar launches all new single ‘Where Do We Begin’ – and Nick Cave is not far away

September 20, 2022 bernard
Spanish old school EBM act Spammerheads releases new EP ' Tar Blood / Cement Skin' on vinyl

Spanish old school EBM act Spammerheads releases new EP ‘ Tar Blood / Cement Skin’ on vinyl

September 19, 2022 bernard
Italian electropop act Navigator Project returns with 'Breathe' album after 2020 debut

Italian electropop act Navigator Project returns with ‘Breathe’ album after 2020 debut

September 19, 2022 bernard
Experimental synth pop artist Bekimachine announces debut album 'Another Atmosphere’

Experimental synth pop artist Bekimachine announces debut album ‘Another Atmosphere’

September 19, 2022 bernard
Electro Spectre - Stereo Dreams Pt-1

Electro Spectre releases ‘Stereo Dreams Pt1’, emphasizing ‘We want to touch your deep emotions’

September 16, 2022 jrstange