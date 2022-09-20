Montreal born – London based artist Belle Scar launches all new single ‘Where Do We Begin’ – and Nick Cave is not far away

The Montreal born but London based artist Belle Scar is back with an all new single.

“Where Do We Begin” is the first single to be issued from a new album due out in early 2023. Having previously released an album of dark electronic pop entitled “Light Bulbs” (2015), Scar is now sounding more like a female version of Nick Cave with the songs containing a wider range of instrumentation and more complex arrangements. On this single she collaborates with her husband, musician and producer Marc O (Olivier), whose roots were as a classically trained musician in Paris prior to his own relocation to London.

The single was recorded at Plastic Sound Studios in London and produced/mixed by Marc O, with guest appearances from Finnish rock bassist Sami Yaffa, French drummer Christophe Deschamps and Italian opera soprano Francesca Matta.

Here’s the video for “Where Do We Begin”.