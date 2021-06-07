Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost releases new single ‘Closed Eyes’ through Fear of Music

(Photo by Sofie Amalie Klougart) Out since today is the new single “Closed Eyes” by the Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost. The new single is again produced by Permafrost and mixed by Paul Corkett (The Cure, Placebo, Nick Cave) and is released on the band’s own Fear of Music label, through TBC Records/Secretly Noord distribution.

Note that Daryl Bamonte is also involved in this project. We all know Daryl as the artist manager, known for working for Depeche Mode and the Cure. And of course also als the musical replacement for Andrew Fletcher in 1994 for the second leg of the US Devotional Tour, as well as six shows in South America.

You can listen to the new Permafrost single below.

About Permafrost

Permafrost is a post-punk band, originally from Molde in Norway, which was formed in 1982 by school friends Frode Heggdal Larsen & Kåre Steinsbu. Robert Heggdal & Trond Tornes joined in 2001 and Daryl Bamonte in 2016. They take their name from a song by Magazine and have been influenced by Joy Division, The Cure, Talking Heads, Pere Ubu, Yello, Fad Gadget, The Residents, Wire and Wolfgang Press.

To date they have released the “Godtment” EP (on a limited edition of 50 numbered cassettes) in 1983, the “Permafrost” EP (on vinyl only) in 2019 and the “Femme Fatale” single in the spring of 2021. The band are scheduling more releases on their own Fear of Music label, beginning with “Closed Eyes”, available on 7th June 2021.

Below is also a video for the new single.