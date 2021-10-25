Spanish dark electro duo Larva is back with its 11th studio album: ‘Void’

The Spanish dark electro duo Larva – consisting of Marco InqUesT and Anoxia Larva – have been already been active for over twenty years since they formed in Barcelona in 1998. Out now via Advoxya Records is the band’s new album “Void” offering 12 new tracks.

“Void” is the band’s eleventh official studio album so far and the follow-up of 2017’s “Scars” album. It is out now as a double limited CD including the 3inch maxi “Into The Void” with 4 unreleased tracks.

Advoxya Records has also released a videoteaser to give you an idea what to expect.